Tractor Brigade Comes Under Enemy In Kherson Region

"Around 19:00 on September 1, 2023, the Russian military shelled a village in Bilozerka community in Kherson region with artillery, according to preliminary data. A tractor brigade came under enemy fire in the territory of an agricultural enterprise. A tractor driver received fatal injuries," the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Telegram .

It is noted that another tractor driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Vehicles and special equipment were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Oleshky district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, priority measures are being taken to record the crime committed by the army of the aggressor state.

As reported, on August 31, Russian invaders shelled Kherson region 61 times, killing one person and injuring another.