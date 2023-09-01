Unesco Awards Survey Contract In Mosul

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded Erbil-based Optimum Analysis LLC a contract to carry out a labour market skill survey in Mosul.
The contract value is $26,630.
