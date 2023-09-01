Global Ai Chatbot Vendors Report 2023: Insights Into Emerging Vendors And Key Features And Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging AI Chatbot Vendors Report, Q2 2023: Discover The 10 AI Features For Chatbot Vendor Assessment" report has been added to
This report aims to provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of AI chatbot vendors, including their product trends and capabilities.
The rapid emergence of generative AI and ChatGPT has intensified the need for enterprise business leaders to adopt AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots have the potential to enhance customer satisfaction, boost productivity, and drive sales growth.
We delve into the offerings of ten selected vendors - Cognigy, Gupshup, Hyro, Kore.ai, Laiye, PolyAI, Sobot, Spitch, Voiceflow, and Yellow.ai and evaluate them. By conducting interviews and product trials, we showcase the emerging AI capabilities and advantages they can offer to enterprises as measured by how each vendor scored against a 10-point AI feature criteria.
When we refer to emerging vendors, we specifically mean companies that have secured venture funding within the past two years. As outlined in the appendix's methodology overview, these vendors typically offer promising capabilities that can potentially accelerate enterprises' unique business objectives.
In addition to our emphasis on emerging vendors, our reports stand out by focusing exclusively on the products offered by these vendors. We highlight the strengths of their offerings and outline the benefits they bring to enterprise users. Whether you are in customer service, HR, IT, sales, or marketing, this report should serve as a valuable resource to understand the AI capabilities available through emerging chatbot vendors, assess the relative strengths of the ten vendors we profile, and identify the most suitable options based on your specific requirements
10 Emerging AI Chatbot Vendor Profiles
Cognigy Gupshup Hyro Kore.ai Laiye PolyAI Sobot Spitch Voiceflow Yellow.ai
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Market Overview AI Feature Matrix Definitions AI Feature Matrix Recommendations and Conclusion Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AccuHit Alsera Ambit Amelia Avaamo Chatwoot Cognigy Cognius.ai Conversica Dialpad Druid Enterprise Bot Fixie.ai Genesys Gupshup Hyro Inbenta Infobip Kaaisto Kommunicate Kore.ai Krista Software Kustomer Laiye Netomi NLX Personetics PolyAI Proto Pypestream Replicant Rezolve.ai Senseforth SentIOne Sobot Spitch Thankful Tidlo Tiledesk Twixor Uniphore Ushur Voiceflow Yellow.ai Yosh.ai Zowie
