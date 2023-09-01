Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI -- President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
BAGHDAD -- At least 13 people are killed and 16 others injured in a road accident between Samarra and Dujail cities, Saladin Governorate, north Baghdad.
WASHINGTON -- Acourt sentences Dominic Pezzola, who led rioting at Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 10 years in prison.
NEW YORK -- UNICEF warns that armed conflict, internal displacement and restricted humanitarian access risk pushing nearly one million children in Mali into acute malnutrition. (end) gb
