(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) U.S Latino GDP Report 2023” - The annual 2023 U.S. Latino GDP ReportLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- U.S LATINO GDP REPORT 2023
THE U.S. LATINO GDP REACHES NEW RECORD OF $3.2 TRILLION USD.
FIFTH LARGEST GDP IN THE WORLD
REPORT LAUNCH EVENT WILL REVEAL HOWLATINOS BOLSTER
ECONOMIC PREEMINENCE FROM THE CHALLENGE OF A RISING CHINA GDP
Dan Hamilton · Matthew Fienup · Paul Hsu · David E. Hayes-Bautista
The annual 2023 U.S. Latino GDP Report, authored by the California Lutheran University (CLU) Center for Economic Research & Forecasting and the UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture, unveils a pivotal milestone: the economic output of Latinos in the United States surged to an impressive $3.2 trillion in 2021.
Notably, this figure positions the U.S. Latino GDP as the fifth largest worldwide, outpacing economies of significant nations such as the United Kingdom, India, and France.
With Latinos representing, according to theCensus, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. citizens and boasting a population of 63 million, the report affirms their role as a driving force behind the nation's economic prosperity. This year's findings underscore the resounding economic impact of the Latino community, acting as a formidable growth engine and safeguarding the U.S. economy against the backdrop of rising global economic contenders like China.
2023 U.S. LATINO GDP REPORT LAUNCH EVENT
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023, 10:00 A.M.
In the report's launch event, scheduled for September 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the UCLA Faculty Center, esteemed co-authors Dr. Matthew Fienup, Chief Economist, and Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, Chief Demographer, will present the report's insights. The event will also feature a dynamic round table discussion involving influential figures who have will discuss this unprecedented milestone by theLatino community:
.Antonio Villaraigosa: Influential voice in California politics, served as the 41st Mayor of Los Angeles and currently the infrastructure advisor to the Governor.
.Carlos Alazraki: Mexico's leading political influencer just surpassed 1 billion views.
.Gabriela Teissier: Accomplished anchor and journalist on Univision, will moderate.
The 2023 U.S. Latino GDP Report stands as the culmination of the Latino GDP Project's sixth annual release and is a joint effort between the Center for Economic Research & Forecasting at California Lutheran University and the Center for the Study of Latino Health & Culture at UCLA.
For more details about the event or to RSVP, kindly contact .
Key Highlights from the 2023 U.S. Latino GDP Report:
.The U.S. Latino GDP surged to $3.2 trillion in 2021 from $2.1 trillion in 2015 and $1.7 trillion in 2010.
.Ranked fifth globally, the U.S. Latino GDP exceeds the economic outputs of significant countries like the United Kingdom, India, and France.
Center for Economic Research & Forecasting (CERF)
CERF is a nationally recognized economic forecasting center, which provides county, state and national economic forecasts and custom economic analysis for government, business and nonprofit organizations. CERF economists Matthew Fienup and Dan Hamilton are members of the Wall Street Journal Economic Forecasting Survey, the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) Economic Outlook Survey, and the Zillow (formerly Case-Shiller) Home Price Expectations Survey. CERF was awarded 2019, 2020 and 2021 Crystal Ball Awards for the Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey. CERF's U.S. home price forecast received multiple top-3 rankings among more than 100 forecasts included in the survey. CERF is housed at California Lutheran University, a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution.
Center for the Study of Latino Health & Culture (CESLAC)
Since 1992, CESLAC has provided cutting-edge research, education and public information about Latinos, their health and their impact on California's economy and society. Part of the UCLA Geffen School of Medicine, CESLAC is a resource for community members, business leaders and policy makers who want to gain insightful research and information about Latinos. It offers unparalleled insight into Latino issues through an approach that combines cultural research, demographic trends and historical perspective. In addition, it has helped the University of California meet its public service goal by increasing the effectiveness of their outreach to the Latino community.
XinTubeVideo Platform
XinTube is a video platform that curates the most impactfulLatino social movements and influencers and helps them monetize their content like never before. XinTube is proud to have partnered with Dr. David Hayes Bautista and Dr. Matthew Fienup to produce the content capsules that will bring this amazing content to light and continue its mission of serving theLatino community. XinTube will have all the capsules in both English and Spanish available at Xintube.com.
The 2023 U.S. Latino GDP Report
The 2023 U.S. Latino GDP Report is part of a broader research agenda known as the Latino GDP Project, a project of Community Partners, . With genersupport from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, the Latino GDP Project was significantly expanded beginning in 2021 and now includes calculation of the Latino GDP for targeted states and major metropolitan areas. To inquire about the report, please contact Dr. Matthew Fienup, Chief Economist, at or (805) 493-3668, and Dr. David Hayes-Bautista, Chief Demographer, at or (310) 794-0663.
To download the full report (under embargo until 8am PDT, Wed. Sept.13), as well as Metro Latino GDP reports, please visit:
Jorge Mettey
Mettey News & Media Consultants
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN01092023003118003196ID1106997578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.