Qatar-Germany Bilateral Ties Are Strong, Strategic: Ambassador

Berlin: The Qatari-German relations are strong, strategic, and dating back almost fifty years, said Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Federal Republic of Germany, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani.

Talking to QNA on the occasion of opening the Arab Book Fair, His Excellency outlined that the recent visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Germany has brought about a broad development in bilateral relations between the two countries, and also created media momentum in Germany, Europe and the world. His Excellency pointed out that Qatari-German relations are at their strongest levels.

The book fair is held at the Arab Culture House (Diwan) of the Qatari Embassy in Berlin. The (Diwan) was named after German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poetry collection (West-ostlicher Diwan).

Qatar Embassy's Diwan hosts seminars, discussion sessions, meetings between embassies, musical evenings, Arabic language and music courses, and art exhibitions, in addition to celebrating the international days of the United Nations.