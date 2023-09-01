Kazakhstan's Kaztransoil Completes Work On Replacement Of Sections Of Main Oil Pipeline

According to the official source, the work was carried out on the section from 1,190 kilometers through 1235.4 kilometers of the pipeline, and the connection of the acceptance point at 1,235 kilometers.

Due to the fact that the work was carried out on the territory bordering with Russia, the Atyrau oil pipeline department agreed with 'Transneft Upper Volga' JSC on a plan of work to connect the site.

At the same time, all the necessary documents were issued for the passage and production of special equipment, transportation of equipment and personnel of KazTransOil JSC to the territory of a neighboring state, taking into account the regime of the border zone of the state border.

Furthermore, the replacement of the section of the 'Uzen - Atyrau - Samara' trunk oil pipeline was carried out in accordance with the business plan of KazTransOil JSC for 2020-2024 and is aimed at ensuring reliable and trouble-free oil transportation.

The 'Atyrau – Samara' oil pipeline is the second largest export of Kazakh oil to the world market. Oil is delivered through this pipeline and further through the Transneft Public Joint Stock Company system to the Baltic Ust-Luga terminal and the Novorossiysk Sea Port.