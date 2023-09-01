Kazakhstan's Kaztransoil Completes Work On Replacement Of Sections Of Main Oil Pipeline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. Kazakhstan's
KazTransOil JSC national oil transporter, has carried out work on
connecting newly constructed sections of the 'Uzen– Atyrau –Samara'
main oil pipeline, Trend reports.
According to the official source, the work was carried out on
the section from 1,190 kilometers through 1235.4 kilometers of the
pipeline, and the connection of the acceptance point at 1,235
kilometers.
Due to the fact that the work was carried out on the territory
bordering with Russia, the Atyrau oil pipeline department agreed
with 'Transneft Upper Volga' JSC on a plan of work to connect the
site.
At the same time, all the necessary documents were issued for
the passage and production of special equipment, transportation of
equipment and personnel of KazTransOil JSC to the territory of a
neighboring state, taking into account the regime of the border
zone of the state border.
Furthermore, the replacement of the section of the 'Uzen -
Atyrau - Samara' trunk oil pipeline was carried out in accordance
with the business plan of KazTransOil JSC for 2020-2024 and is
aimed at ensuring reliable and trouble-free oil transportation.
The 'Atyrau – Samara' oil pipeline is the second largest export
of Kazakh oil to the world market. Oil is delivered through this
pipeline and further through the Transneft Public Joint Stock
Company system to the Baltic Ust-Luga terminal and the Novorossiysk
Sea Port.
