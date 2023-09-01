Coconut Sugar Market Is Estimated To Witness Surging Demand At A Cagr Of 5.5% By 2031

Coconut Sugar Market

Growing trend toward veganism serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global coconut sugar market

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- One of the leading factors which influence the Coconut Sugar Market Growth include rise in coconut sugar and other coconut byproducts demand in the market due to its efficiency in combating multiple diseases. Coconut sugar has been consumed in many countries and is efficient in obliging in intestinal disorders, cancer, anemia, constipation, bone health, allergies, heart health, bacterial infections, night blindness, intoxication, sexual disorders, and other ailments. The Health benefits of coconut sugar also include prevention of the bacterial growth. In addition, coconut sugar and coconut byproducts are also called medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). These fatty acids are well-known to decrease the risk for heart disease and control blood cholesterol levels. Lauric acid, the main MCFAs in coconut, has excellent antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties also called medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

The Coconut Sugar Market Size was valued at $243.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $408.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Key Players:

The players operating in the global coconut sugar market have adopted varidevelopmental strategies including but not limited to product launch, geographical expansion and acquisitions to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key playersincluded in the Coconut Sugar Market Analysis are The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd, The Divine Foods, Franklin Baker, CSugar Indonesia, Big Tree Farm, NOW Foods, Nutiva Inc, Madhava Ltd., AGRIM PTE LTD, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Koperasi Nirasatria, Singabera, Treelife, Groovy Food Company Ltd, Connecticut Coconut Company, Betterbody Foods, and Wholesome Sweetener Inc.

The demand for coconut-based beverages has been growing in the past, owing to the growth of vegan and health-consciconsumers. These products are primarily prepared from ingredients such as coconut sugar and coconut milk. Players have Coconut Sugar Market Opportunities to manufacture coconut sugar and milk beverages such as refreshment drinks, energy drinks, and milkshakes with enhanced taste and flavor.

The coconut sugar market is segmented into form, end user, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of form, the Coconut Sugar industry is categorized into organic coconut sugar and conventional coconut sugar. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetic, and personal care products. Based on sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales channels and business-to-business. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global coconut sugar market based on form, end user, application, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the personal care segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global coconut sugar market, and is expected to continue its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the cosmetics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the B2B segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global coconut sugar market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

