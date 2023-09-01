Russians Making Futile Attempts To Advance In Five Directions

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

As reported, the offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is underway in Melitopol direction. The defenders gain a foothold on the reached boundaries and carry out counter-battery fight.

In total, during the day, Ukrainian aviation launched ten strikes on the Russian invaders: six – on personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, four – on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit ten artillery systems on firing positions, an ammunition depot, and a radar station.

During the day, the Russian invaders launched four missile strikes, 30 air strikes, and 32 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated settlements.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were killed and injured, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russian troops shelled more than 20 settlements with mortars and artillery, in particular, Huta-Studenetska, Karpovychi in Chernihiv region; Vyntorivka, Romashkove, Shalyhine, Simeykyne, Volfyne, Volodymyrivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Karayichne, Khrypuny, Kolodiazne in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Novoselivske in Luhansk region. Artillery and mortars were fired at more than 10 settlements, including Stroyivka, Novomlynsk, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane, and Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region.

The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Krokhmalne in Kharkiv region.

In Lyman direction, the Russian army struck the areas of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region from aviation. More than 10 settlements were hit with enemy artillery, including Makiyivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Myrne, Torske, Sviato-Pokrovske, Ivano-Daryivka, Nykyforivka, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region. Airstrikes were launched near Stupochky, Bila Hora, New York in Donetsk region.

More than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Dachne, and Pivdenne in Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery fire.

In Avdiyivka direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Sieverne in Donetsk region. Using artillery and mortars, the invaders continued to attack Keramik, Stepove, Sieverne, Nevelske, Memryk in Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, the Russians conducted an unsuccessful offensive in the area of Krasnohorivka and shelled Oleksandropil, Hostre, Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka, and Katerynivka in Donetsk region with artillery.

In Shakhtarske direction, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Velyka Novosilka, struck Staromayorske area from aviation in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Novomykhaylivka, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhayne, Vilne Pole, and Novopil in Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery fire.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian aircraft struck the area of Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Kherson direction, Russian troops shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery, including Zolota Balka, Mylove, Kozatske, Burhunka, Tokarivka, and Yantarne in Kherson region.