Russians Hit Town In Sumy Region With Artillery

“A pre-trial investigation is carried into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram .

According to the investigation data, the enemy opened fire from the territory of Russia around 12:00.

As a result of the Russian artillery strike, four local residents received shrapnel injuries.

The enemy fire also damaged 16 apartment blocks, 12 private houses, a critical infrastructure object, five administrative buildings and institutions, three educational institutions, shops and vehicles.