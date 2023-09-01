Russians Hit Town In Sumy Region With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, September 1, Russian troops shelled the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with artillery, injuring four civilians.
“A pre-trial investigation is carried into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram .
According to the investigation data, the enemy opened fire from the territory of Russia around 12:00.
As a result of the Russian artillery strike, four local residents received shrapnel injuries.
The enemy fire also damaged 16 apartment blocks, 12 private houses, a critical infrastructure object, five administrative buildings and institutions, three educational institutions, shops and vehicles.
