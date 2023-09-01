War Must Be Transferred To Russia's Territory Budanov

"It's a great idea, in my opinion. The war should be transferred to another territory, which, of course, is the Russian Federation," he said in an interview with journalist Natalia Moseychuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked whether these should be targeted strikes, acts of sabotage, etc., Budanov stated that the wider those operations were, the better.

According to him, Russia has long gone down the path of strategic defeat. "Now it's like in chess – zugzwang: no matter what they do, they will still suffer a strategic loss. And on the contrary, understanding this, a strategic loss of Ukraine is no longer possible. This is unreal," Budanov said.

He emphasized that Russia had turned into a diplomatic outcast. According to him, the Russian economy is "not in a very good condition", and the military machine turned out to be a "soap bubble".

No one in the world is afraid of Russia, the military intelligence chief added. "They debunked the myth about everything, they simply destroyed faith in Russian weapons. It is becoming cheaper in the world," Budanov said.

In his opinion, the international community should "return to the language of numbers and facts" and admit that many fears about the Russian Federation and its place and role in the world are a myth. "And you need to talk to them based on who they are, they are a cheap resource and raw-material appendage of the world," Budanov said.