Danilov: Hitting Targets In Russia's Territory At 1,500 Km Distance Not A Problem

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this on the air of Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian army attacked only military facilities of the Russian Federation, while blowing up oil refineries or other facilities was the work of Russian partisans which Ukraine did not control.

"The origin of weapons used against the territory of the Russian Federation is Ukrainian. There are two areas that have been developed for a certain period of time – the missile program, which was approved back in 2020 to create our own Ukrainian missiles, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which are very powerfully deployed in our country today with the involvement of a large number of private companies. All this will bring its results, given that we do not attack civilian objects of the Russian Federation – schools, kindergartens – as the terrorist state does. We attack either factories or military production facilities – the components that kill our children. We must put an end to this," Danilov said.

As for the distance at which Ukrainian troops can hit objects, 700 and 1,000–1,500 km will no longer be a problem, the NSDC Secretary noted.

"A huge number of professional people worked for this, and all this is happening so that we can protect our country. Legitimate goals in this war are determined by the military leadership. However, if there are any partisans in the Russian forests who are dissatisfied with the regime established in the territory of Russia by a modern Hitler named Putin, then they have the right to use the appropriate means of destruction from their territory. We cannot control what will be affected – oil refineries or other things. This is a separate direction of work in the territory of the Russian Federation carried out by Russian citizens," he added.