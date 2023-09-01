Capitol Rioter Sentenced To 10 Yrs In Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Acourt sentenced Dominic Pezzola, who smashed a Capitol window with a police shield during the rioting of January 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison.
Pezzola is one of five members of the Proud Boys - a far-right extremist organization engaged in political violence, who stand trial for sediticonspiracy over the attack on the Capitol.
The 46-year-old, who joined the Proud Boys shortly before the rioting, was the only member acquitted on the sediticonspiracy charge.
However, Pezzola was convicted on several other sericharges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, robbery of government property, and destruction of government property.
His co-defendants Joe Biggs and Zachary Rehl were sentenced on Thursday to 17 years and 15 years in prison, respectively. (end)
