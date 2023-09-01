Rwandan, Cameroonian Generals Replaced Amid Fears Of Coup Attempts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of senior military and police officers in Rwanda and Cameroon have been retired in the wake of military coups in Niger and Gabon.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame relieved on Wednesday 228 military personnel, including a dozen of generals and more than 80 senior officers, local media reported on Friday, citing a statement from Rwanda Defense Force (RDF).
The retirements came just few days after replacement of the minister of defense.
The retirees include former chiefs of staff of the army Gen. James Kabarebe and Lt.-Gen. Charles Kayonga, chief of staff of reserve forces Gen. Fred Ibingira, and former minister of defense Maj.-Gen. Albert Murasira.
Meanwhile, Cameroonian President Paul Biya reshuffled the leadership of the armed forces, replacing the commanders of the ground, air and naval forces.
The leadership of the General Command and Gendarmerie forces have been replaced. (end)
mr.gb
MENAFN01092023000071011013ID1106997414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.