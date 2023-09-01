Road Accident In Iraq Claims 13 Lives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- At least 13 people were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident between Samarra and Dujail cities, Saladin Governorate, north Baghdad, on Friday.
The majority of victims are Iranian visitors, Iraq news agency reported, citinig local medical sources. (end)
