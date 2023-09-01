(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Dow Took on 100+ to Kick off September
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday as traders weighed the latest U.S. jobs report to conclude a winning week.
The 30-stock index rolled into the weekend with a gain of 116.17 points to 34,838.08.
The S&P 500 index advanced 8.11 points to 4,515.77.
The NASDAQ index dipped 3.15 points to 14,031,82.
The S&P 500 took on 2% and the Dow was up 1% for the week. That puts them on track for their biggest weekly advance since July. The NASDAQ is up nearly 3% week to date, also on pace for its best one-week performance since July.
Investors also pored over fresh earnings reports. Database software maker MongoDB picked up 3.5%, and Dell Technologies advanced 22%, on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica added 5% after crushing Wall Street's estimates.
The latest U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year. Economists had expected it to remain at 3.5%.
August payrolls grew at a faster-than-expected pace, with 187,000 being added. However, job numbers first reported for June and July were revised down by a combined 110,000.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.18% from Thursday's 4.10%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices climbed $2.26 to $85.89 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices poked ahead 90 cents to $1,966.80 U.S. an ounce.
