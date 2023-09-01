Robert Sweaty Hands Day Announces Tour With Reginald Ballard, Aka Bruh Man From The Martin Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Comedian Robert "Sweaty Hands" Day
Laugh Along with Bruh Man & Sweaty Hands in Unforgettable Comedy Tour! Side-Splitting, Gut-Busting, Unleashed Comedy, that is Robert "Sweaty Hands" Day!” - Jacquie "Lady J" MurrellINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Indianapolis' very own comedy sensation, Robert "Sweaty Hands" Day, embarks on a nationwide comedy tour with the legendary Reginald Ballard, best known as "Bruh Man" from The Martin Show. This uproaritour promises to be an unforgettable experience, with Robert Day as the featured comedian and Reginald Ballard as the headliner.
Robert "Sweaty Hands" Day's journey into comedy began over two and a half decades ago when he took the stage for an open mic night at the urging of his friends. Since then, he's been unstoppable, sharing his unique brand of humor with audiences across the country. Day has had the privilege of performing alongside comedy greats like Eddie Griffin, Luenell, and Cedric The Entertainer. His credits include appearances on BET's Coast to Coast, BET's Comic View, and Russell Simmons' DEF Comedy Jam. Audiences can't get enough of his genuine and hilaritales from his own life experiences.
Luenell Campbell, the acclaimed comedian, actress, and director, had this to say about Sweaty Hands: "Mr. Day is totally hilarious! The stories he tells are from his real life; that's what makes them so funny... who has this type of luck?"
In July and August of this year, shows in Indianapolis, IN, and Danville, IL. The demand for his talent is skyrocketing, and now, these comedy shows are available for booking on tour, featuring Sweaty Hands as the headlining comedian, accompanied by "The Magic Comic," Jahmal Keyes, and hosted by comedian Lil' Stephanie. Look for 'The Devil Sho Is Busy' Comedy Tour coming soon.
The demand for his talent is skyrocketing. Sweaty Hands is currently touring as the featured comedian alongside the beloved actor and comedian, Reginald Ballard, famously known as "Bruh Man from The Martin Show." The "Fif Flo Comedy Tour" kicks off on September 8th in Fort Wayne, IN, and will make stops in Dayton, OH, on October 6th and 7th, and Jackson, TN, on November 25th, with more dates to be added soon. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at .
Reginald Ballard, the Texan talent known for his iconic roles as Bruh-Man in The Martin Show and W.B. on The Bernie Mac Show, is back to full effect, delivering stand-up comedy that's bound to leave audiences in stitches.
Sweaty Hands is available for booking live performances for mainstream and clean comedy. Contact E.G.O. Entertainment Network at for booking.
For media inquiries, please contact:
E.G.O. Entertainment Network Email: Phone: 331-465-4279 Website:
Jacquie Murrell
E.G.O. Entertainment Network
+1 331-465-4279
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
MENAFN01092023003118003196ID1106997363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.