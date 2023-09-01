U-Haul Extends Free Storage Offer To 3 More States After Idalia

The storm moved through the Southeast on Wednesday, creating widespread flooding and storm surges with its strong winds. Accessibility to secure self-storage is always beneficial to communities before and after natural disasters.

"Storms and rainfall of this magnitude create an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage during the recovery process," said TineEdwards, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president. "Our U-Haul family is stepping up by making our disaster relief program available to anyone in need across the Carolinas and Florida, adding to the Florida offer made last week."

Local U-Haul companies announced 54 self-storage facilities in Florida would offer one month of free storage before Idalia made landfall.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

GEORGIA

U-Haul of Albany

820 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

Albany, GA 31701

(229) 883-1854

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Box Road

1700 Box Road

Columbus, GA 31907

(706) 568-0322

U-Haul Center of Brunswick ( U-Box Only)

3749 Altama Ave.

Brunswick, GA 31520

(912) 267-9190

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 10th Ave.

930 10th Ave.

Columbus, GA 31901

(706) 324-4336

U-Haul Storage at MLK Jr. Blvd.

1166 Martin Luther King

Jr. Blvd.

Columbus, GA 31906

(706) 405-4200

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Columat The Landings

2500 Airport Thruway

Columbus, GA 31904

(706) 405-7153

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah

8810 Abercorn St.

Savannah, GA 31406

(912) 927-6550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah Ogeechee

3802 Ogeechee Road

Savannah, GA 31405

(912) 233-9912

NORTH CAROLINA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd.

5400 Bragg Blvd.

Fayetteville, NC 28303

(910) 864-2797

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum

2346 Gillespie St.

Fayetteville, NC 28306

(910) 223-1556

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River

425 S. Marine Blvd.

Jacksonville, NC 28540

(910) 455-2717

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Porters Neck

7710 Market St.

Wilmington, NC 28411

(910) 338-5171

SOUTH CAROLINA

U-Haul Storage of Clements Ferry

2076 Wambaw Creek Road

Charleston, SC 29492

(843) 884-4688

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.

584 King St

Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 723-1605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence

369 N. Irby St.

Florence, SC 29501

(843) 665-4061

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Florence

2020 W. Evans St.

Florence, SC 29501

(843) 662-4935

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River

3195 Hwy. 9 E.

Little River, SC 29566

(843) 399-4777

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach

5604 S. Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

(843) 238-5701

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road

4788 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 747-6942

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

