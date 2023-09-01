First Student Workers In Ventura Join Teamsters

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- operators at First Student in Ventura have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 186. The 79 workers provide student transportation for the Ventura County Department of Education.

"Congratulations to these hardworking men and women for taking steps to protect their livelihoods and joining the Teamsters," said Abel Garcia, Local 186 Secretary-Treasurer. "The workers have no seniority rights, no grievance procedure, and they said enough was enough. They were ready to become Teamsters and to have strong union representation, so the fight is on to get them what they deserve."

The workers are now covered under the First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school company in the United States.

"My co-workers and I came together because we needed real change at First Student," said Perla Ambriz, a driver at First Student in Ventura. "We made the decision to organize with the Teamsters because we knew we deserve better working conditions, wages, benefits, job security, and respect. I am so proud of all my co-workers for making the right choice to become Teamsters because it is time forto improve the quality of life forand our families."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to TeamstersLocal186.org.

