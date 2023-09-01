San Mar Properties To Manage The Redwood Apartments In Hanford, Ca

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SAN MAR Properties, Inc. will now provide property management services to the Redwood Apartments in Hanford, California.
HANFORD, CA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SAN MAR Properties, Inc. , a property management company specializing in the management of residential and commercial properties in California's Central Valley, will now provide property management services to the Redwood Apartments in Hanford, California . The Redwood Apartments will be SAN MAR Properties' first listing in Hanford.
The Redwood Apartments in Hanford, California are a 68-unit property in the heart of Hanford, near Brown and Malone. Located at 1501 North Brown st. , the Redwood Apartments are near a park, close to local schools, and not far from the downtown area. Residents of the Redwood Apartments have on-site parking (one covered space per apartment), and pets are allowed with deposit. The apartment complex also offers laundry facilities and on-site property management.
The Redwood apartments consist of 68 single level, spaciunits. Each unit offers high speed inteaccess, air conditioning and heating. Kitchens come well-appointed, with an oven and range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. All units are smoke-free.
Hanford, California is located in the south-central San Joaquin Valley and is the county seat of Kings County, California. Incorporated in 1891, Hanford has steadily evolved into a commercial and cultural center with a population of more than 59,000 residents. Loved for its small-town charm and rich history, Hanford offers its residents a high quality of life along with larger-city amenities. Hanford is also well known for the great ice cream at Superior Dairy.
SAN MAR Properties, Inc. is a property management company that specializes in the management of multifamily communities, Home Owners Associations (HOAs), commercial properties, single family properties, and residential real estate sales in California's Central Valley. SAN MAR Properties, Inc. was founded in 1981 by Marc A. and Sandra Wilson to be a company that would provide reliable, effective, and efficient property management services. Professional, hands-on service has been the company's hallmark since its founding.
