(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Clean Earth Acquisitionsrp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)TIN, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire / -- Clean Earth Acquisitionsrp. (“Clean Earth”) (NASDAQ: CLIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisitionpany that has agreed to merge with Alter Energy Group plc (“Alter”) (OSE: ALT), today announced that it will no longer pursue a previlyntemplated non-redemption incentive, in which Clean Earth planned to offer certain incentive shares to Clean Earth shareholders who do not exercise their redemption rights in advance of its proposed inessbination with Alter.
Additional information about thentemplated traction will be provided in the definitive proxy statement to be filed by Clean Earth with the Securities and Exchangemission (the“SEC”) and will be available at and on the Clean Earth website.
About Clean Earth Acquisitionsrp.
Clean Earth Acquisitionsrp. is a blank checkpany formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, ranization, or other similar inessbination with one or more inesses or entities. For more information visit .
About Alter Energy Group Plc
Alter Energy Group Plc is an international, vertically integrated independent power producer (IPP). Headquartered in Ireland and listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo. Alter develops, installs, owns, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. Alter also has offices in Rotterdam and the United States. For more information visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press releasentains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Alter and Clean Earth. Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of thefe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes apanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”ntinue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Alter' growth, prospects and the market for solar parks and other renewable power sources. These statements are based on vari assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the respective management teams of Alter and Clean Earth and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for iltrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and t not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond thentrol of Alter and Clean Earth.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: the impact of reduction, modification or elimination of government subsidies and nomic incentives (including, but not limited to, with respect to solar parks); the impact of decreases in spot market prices for electricity; dependence on acquisitions for growth in Alter' iness; inherent risks relating to acquisitions and Alter' ability to manage its growth and changing iness; risks relating to developing and managing renewable solar projects; risks relating to photovoltaic plant quality and performance; risks relating to planning permissions for solar parks and government regulation; Alter' need for significant financial resources (including, but not limited to, for growth in its iness); the need for financing in order to maintain future profitability; the lack of any assurance or guarantee that Alter can raise capital or meet its funding needs; Alter' limited operating history; risks relating to operating internationally, include currency risks and legal,pliance and execution risks of operating internationally; the potential inability of the parties to successfully or timelynsummate the proposed inessbination; the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipatednditions thatuld adversely affect thebinedpany or the expected benefits of the proposed inessbination; the approval of the stockholders of Clean Earth is not obtained; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed inessbination; the amount of redemption requests made by Clean Earth's stockholders exceeds expectations or current market norms; the ability of Alter or thebinedpany to obtain equity or other financing innnection with the proposed inessbination or in the future; the oue of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the risk that the proposed inessbination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement andnsummation of the traction;sts related to the proposed inessbination the effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; an nomic slowdown, recession orntraction of the global nomy; a financial or liquidity crisis; geopolitical factors, including, but not limited to, the sian invasion of Ukraine; global supply chainncerns; the sta of debt and equity markets (including, market volatility and uncertainty); and other risks and uncertainties, including those risks to be included under the heading“Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement to be filed by Clean Earth with the SEC and also those included under the heading“Risk Factors” in Clean Earth's final prospec filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022 relating to its initial public offering, Clean Earth's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023, and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by Clean Earth.
In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Alter, Clean Earth their respective directors, officers, affiliates, advisers or employees (or any other person) that the Alter and Clean Earth will achieve their objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Alter and Clean Earth as of the date of this press release. Risks in addition to those set forth herein may also materialize or Clean Earth's and Alter' assumptions prove irrect, actual resultsuld differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Clean Earth nor Alter presently know, or that neither Clean Earth nor Alter currently believe are immaterial, thatuld also ce actual results to differ from thosentained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Clean Earth's and Alter' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Clean Earth and Alter anticipate that subsequent events and developments will ce Clean Earth's and Alter' assessments to change. However, while Clean Earth and Alter may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Clean Earth and Alter specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. Neither Clean Earth nor Alter anticipate that subsequent events and developments will ce Clean Earth's and Alter' assessments to change. However, while Clean Earth and Alter may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Clean Earth and Alter specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clean Earth's or Alter' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Ardingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Additional Information About the Proposed inessbination and Where to Find It
Clean Earth has filed with the SEC a preliminary proxy statement innnection with the proposed inessbination involving Clean Earth and Alter pursuant to the inessbination Agreement by and among the parties (the“inessbination Agreement”). STOCKHOLDERS OF CLEAN EARTH AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS, ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC INNNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED INESSBINATION BECE THESE DOCUMENTS WILLNTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CLEAN EARTH, ALTER AND THE PROPOSED INESSBINATION. THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WILL BE MAILED TO STOCKHOLDERS OF CLEAN EARTH AS OF A RRD DATE TO BE ESTABLISHED FOR VOTING ON THE PROPOSED INESSBINATION. ONCE AVAILABLE, STOCKHOLDERS OF CLEAN EARTH WILL ALSO BE ABLE TO OBTAIN APY OF THE PROXY STATEMENTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WITHOUT CHARGE, BY DIRECTING A REQUEST TO: CLEAN EARTH ACQUISITIONSRP., ATTENTION: MARTHA ROSS, CFO &O, TELEPHONE: (800) 508-1531. THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS, ONCE AVAILABLE, CAN ALSO BE OBTAINED, WITHOUT CHARGE, AT THE SEC'S WEBSITE (WWW.SEC.GOV ).
Participants in the Solicitation
Clean Earth, Alter and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Clean Earth's shareholders innnection with the proposed inessbination. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Clean Earth and their ownership of Clean Earthmon stock is set forth in Clean Earth's final prospec filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, innnection with Clean Earth's initial public offering. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Clean Earth's shareholders innnection with the proposed inessbination will be s included in the proxy statement that Clean Earth intends to file with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies innnection with the proposed inessbination will be included in the proxy statement that Clean Earth intends to file with the SEC. You may obtain freepies of these documents at the SEC's website at or by directing a request to: Clean Earth Acquisitionsrp., Attention: Martha Ross, CFO &O, telephone: (800) 508-1531.
No Assurances
There can be no assurance that the proposed inessbination will bepleted, nor can there be any assurance, if the proposed inessbination ispleted, that the potential benefits ofbining thepanies will be realized. The description of the proposed inessbinationntained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the inessbination Agreement,pies of which have been filed by Clean Earth with the SEC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K on October 12, 2022 and April 18, 2023.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy,nsent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed inessbination and does notnstitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be anyle of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, orle would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospec meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.
For More Information:
Clean Earth Acquisitionsrp.
Matthew Devereaux
+1 (800) 508-1531
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
The Blueshirt Group
+1 (323) 240-5796
email here
