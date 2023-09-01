New Music That Strikes A Chord With Society: Lawrence Qualls To Release Point Of View On September 1St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Renowned drummer, music producer, and composer Lawrence Qualls is set to unveil his latest musical creation, "Point Of View," on September 1, 2023. With an impressive career that spans collaborations with top-tier artists like Mariah Carey and his composition featured in the acclaimed film "Chaaw," Lawrence continues to make waves as an independent jazz music artist, pushing boundaries and expanding his artistic reach.
"Point Of View" is more than just a song; it's a timepiece that encapsulates the essence of our current societal landscape. Drawing inspiration from the world's experiences and crises, Lawrence Qualls channels his emotions into a harmonimasterpiece that resonates with the journey towards equality, love, peace, and freedom. The song stands as a testament to Lawrence's boundless creativity and deep-rooted compassion for humanity.
This modern contemporary jazz composition seamlessly blends elements of both classic and modern jazz, showcasing Lawrence's unique musical perspective. The song's rich melodies and intricate arrangements are brought to life by the collaboration of three exceptionally talented musicians: Chevan Thomas on piano, David Herrera on upright bass, and Riyan EL Magharbel on the oboe.
Lawrence Qualls shared his excitement about the upcoming release, stating, "I composed 'Point Of View' as a reflection on the world around us. Every crisis, every experience, has shaped the emotions that flow through this piece. It's a celebration of optimism, a call for change, and an ode to the unwavering human spirit."
"Point Of View" will be available on all major digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Amazon, starting from September 1, 2023. Music enthusiasts and jazz aficionados alike are invited to experience Lawrence Qualls' latest creation, a harmoniblend of past and present that captures the very essence of our time.
About Lawrence Qualls:
Lawrence Qualls is a highly acclaimed drummer, music producer, and composer known for his exceptional contributions to the music and film industry. With a diverse portfolio of collaborations and a unique blend of classic and modern jazz influences, Lawrence continues to captivate audiences with his innovative musical creations. "Point Of View," his upcoming release, is a testament to his dedication to artistry and societal reflection.
