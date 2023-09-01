Talisker Announces Completion Of Share Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, the number of issued and outstanding Shares will be reduced from 384,856,151 to approximately 76,971,230, subject to adjustment for rounding. The Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“ TSX ”) under the symbol“TSK” and on the OTCQX under the symbol“TSKFF” on a post-Consolidation basis, under a new CUSIP number - 87425A887. The Consolidation was conditionally approved by the TSX and the Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSX when markets open on or about Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Shareholders of record as of today's date will receive a letter of transmittal from TSX Trust Company, the transfer agent for the Shares, providing instructions for the exchange of their Shares as soon as practicable. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-Consolidation Shares will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.