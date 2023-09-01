The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at .

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of June 30, 2023, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.4 trillion of assets, including approximately $19 billion of“high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.