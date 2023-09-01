Stokehouse By Vissla Now Open In Santa Cruz: A Paradise For Surf Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
StokeHouse by Vissla Store Front
Inside board quiver
Womens Display inside store
SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- StokeHouse by Vissla is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store located at 3961 Portola Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. StokeHouse brings an immersive surf shopping experience to Santa Cruz, featuring a meticulously curated collection of surfboards, gear, wetsuits, and accessories.
A Celebration of Craftsmanship
The store showcases an incredible range of beautiful, handcrafted surfboards made by legendary artisans who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their craft. StokeHouse has brought together a multi-generational mix of board builders, including Travis Reynolds, Jeff McCallum, Danny Hess, Alex Lopez, Donald Brink, Derrick Disney, Doug Haut, Marc Andreini, Renny Yater, and Greg Liddle, to offer a diverse and rich collection that appeals to surfers of all ages and skill levels.
Premium Brands
In addition to the carefully selected surfboards, StokeHouse is the go-to destination for top-tier surf gear brands. Customers can expect to find a broad selection of products from Vissla, Sisstrevolution, and Amuse Society, ensuring a one-stop-shop experience for all surf needs.
A Community Hub
StokeHouse aims to be more than just a retail space; it strives to be a hub for the local surfing community, where both seasoned and novice surfers can come to connect, share experiences, and indulge in their passion for surfing.
Social Media Presence
For an inside look at StokeHouse by Vissla, including featured products, events, and community stories, follow on Instagram.
Visit Us
We invite everyone to come and experience the StokeHouse difference. Our doors are open, and the waves are calling. Let help you find the perfect board and gear that suit your style and needs.
Contact Information
StokeHouse by Vissla
3961 Portola Drive
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-220-0202
About StokeHouse by Vissla
StokeHouse by Vissla is a surf lifestyle store committed to supporting and celebrating the surfing community. We provide a wide range of high-quality surfboards, gear, wetsuits, and accessories that cater to surfers of all levels. Our mission is to foster a vibrant community of surf enthusiasts who share a deep-rooted love for the ocean and the sport.
Karen Sarver
StokeHouse by Vissla
+1 831-220-0202
email here
Visit on social media:
Instagram
