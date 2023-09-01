Con Edison To Attend Barclays Ceo Energy-Power Conference, September 7

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED ) executives will meet with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on September 7, 2023.
The company executives who will attend are:
Matthew Ketschke, President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Joseph Miller, Vice President and Controller of
Con Edison and Consolidated Edison Company of New York Yukari Saegusa, Vice President and Treasurer of
Con Edison and Consolidated Edison Company of New York
A copy of
Con Edison's
investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the
Presentations & Webcasts
page of the company's Investor Relations website.
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16
billion in annual revenues and $64
billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries:
Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
(CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in
New York City
and
New York's
Westchester County, gas service in
Manhattan, the
Bronx, parts of
Queens
and parts of
Westchester, and steam service in
Manhattan;
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
(O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern
New York State
and northern
New Jersey; and
Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on
New York,
New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.
SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.
