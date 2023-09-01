Con Edison To Attend Barclays Ceo Energy-Power Conference, September 7

The company executives who will attend are:



Matthew Ketschke, President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York

Joseph Miller, Vice President and Controller of

Con Edison and Consolidated Edison Company of New York Yukari Saegusa, Vice President and Treasurer of

Con Edison and Consolidated Edison Company of New York

A copy of

Con Edison's

investor presentation for these meetings can be found on the

Presentations & Webcasts

page of the company's Investor Relations website.

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $16

billion in annual revenues and $64

billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries:

Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.

(CECONY), a regulated utility providing electric service in

New York City

and

New York's

Westchester County, gas service in

Manhattan, the

Bronx, parts of

Queens

and parts of

Westchester, and steam service in

Manhattan;

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.

(O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern

New York State

and northern

New Jersey; and

Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on

New York,

New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.



SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.