Leading Commercial Real Estate Firm Horrell Company Announces Acquisition, New President

Horrell Company Logo (Transparent)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horrell Company , one of the oldest commercial real estate companies serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, today announced that Elliott Smith has acquired the company and will serve as its President. Smith succeeds Steve Horrell, who served as President and Principal Broker and worked closely with Smith in the business since 2018. Horrell Company specializes in brokerage services, tenant and landlord representation, real property development, acquisitions and dispositions, and property and asset management services in the industrial, retail and office sectors.

Smith brings to the company significant business and legal expertise, with substantial real estate, development, M&A, joint venture and finance experience across a variety of industries and markets. He joins Horrell Company from Acadia Healthcare, where he served as in-house counsel providing legal guidance, support and oversight for Acadia as it executed on strategic goals across its national footprint. Prior to Acadia, Smith was an attorney with Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis, LLP (now part of global law firm Holland & Knight), where he advised both public and private companies on M&A, joint venture, real estate, capital markets and other strategic business transactions. Smith also has a background in accounting and gained considerable experience as a forensic auditor at Coleman World Group, a premier provider of global relocation services.

Smith currently serves on the board of directors of the Sue Peters Foundation, a supporting organization for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. Originally from Dothan, Alabama, Smith married Nashville native Sara Darby Smith, and the couple is grateful for this opportunity to continue living and being active in the Nashville community.

Smith said, "I am honored to serve as Horrell Company's next President, and to build on its strong foundation as one of Nashville's oldest and market-leading commercial real estate companies. Horrell Company's roots in this community are strong, dating back to its founding in 1943, and I look forward to growing the legacy built in large part through Steve Horrell's leadership."

Working closely with Smith will be Ben McKnight, a 37-year veteran in the commercial real estate brokerage business. "Ben has made substantial contributions to Horrell Company and I am excited to have him serve as Horrell Company's Principal Broker," said Smith. "Ben brings the right complement of commercial brokerage and property management experience combined with a strong history of delivering best-in-class service to Horrell Company's clients," continued Smith.

"Horrell Company is thrilled to welcome Elliott. We believe his depth of experience and legal and business acumen make him a significant asset to Horrell Company. Elliott is highly respected in the industry and has a proven track record of strong leadership and sound legal guidance in his roles at Waller and Acadia. Under Elliott's leadership, Horrell Company is building significant momentum as the company advances in all key areas of its long-term growth plan," stated McKnight.

For more information, contact Horrell Company at (615) 256-7114 or visit our website .

SOURCE Horrell Company