Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Syndax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

