Westbond Announces Agm Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders meeting (the“ Meeting ”) held on August 30, 2023. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Gennaro Magistrale, J. Douglas Seppala, D. Dan Dawson and Peter R. Toigo as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of the existing 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
MENAFN01092023004107003653ID1106997241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.