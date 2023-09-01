Researcher And Educator Jimmy Corsetti Launches Exclusive Show On Rumble And Locals

"My goal is to create conversations and get people to think for themselves," said Jimmy Corsetti.

“Rumble is becoming known as the platform where creators are free to express themselves and start conversations about any topic, which is why Jimmy Corsetti is a welcome addition to the platform," said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski.“With his significant fan base and interesting take on intriguing topics, we're excited to see his exclusive new show explode on Rumble and Locals," he added.

You can subscribe to Jimmy Corsetti's Rumble channel at .

You can join Jimmy Corsetti's Locals community at .

ABOUT JIMMY CORSETTI

With a fan base of 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, independent researcher and educator Jimmy Corsetti has shaken up the intewith his videos exploring thought-provoking topics such as ancient mysteries and the cosmos.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the inteto its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: .