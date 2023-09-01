The Positives Of Being Positive

Being positive in a sometimes negative world is not easy. In fact, it actually can annoy people. But, overall, being positive is positively positive.

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Being positive in a sometime negative world is not easy. In fact, as you'll see at the conclusion of this press release, it actually can annoy people.

We recently interviewed business owner and motivational speaker, Paul Scheper, about why it's so important to be positive in business, and in life. Scheper graduated from Harvard University, with a Psychology degree, and has implemented improvement and positivity tips since 1983. According to Scheper, business owner and author of The Psychology of Self-Improvement, having a positive attitude is important for FOUR (4) main reasons.

1) Improved physical health: People with positive attitudes tend to have stronger immune systems, lower blood pressure, and a reduced risk of heart disease. Scheper learned this fact by reading every book written by Dr. Oz. It's true, says Scheper. Scheper adds, "You simply feel better when you foon the positive, instead of the negative. When you have attitude, you're better able to cope with stress. This can lead to a number of physical and mental health benefits. Stress exists every day, so we all need to learn to deal with it."

2) Increased productivity: People with positive attitudes are more likely to be productive at work and in all areas of their lives. According to Scheper, people are more likely to set and achieve goals with a positive attitude. Negativity is contagious, and misery loves company. Surround yourself with positive people, who make you a better version of yourself, says Scheper.

3) Better problem-solving skills: Scheper thinks people with positive attitudes are better able to think creatively and come up with solutions to problems. Scheper half-jokingly says, "Three things are going to happen for sure today -- there will be breathing, walking, and problems. The first two are easy to handle, the last one is not easy, but we all have them. Being optimistic and positive will help overcome obstacles and solve problems in a systematic way. "Inch by inch, it's a cinch. Yard by yard, it's hard," says Scheper.

4) Stronger relationships: People with positive attitudes are more likely to attract positive people into their lives. They're also more likely to have strong and lasting relationships. One thing is for sure -- negative attitudes are contagious, but so are positive attitudes and, Scheper points out a great mathematics refresher -- a positive is always greater than a negative. People matter, and relationships matter.

A positive attitude is not something that you're born with. It's something that you can develop over time. Scheper thinks there are a number of things you can do to cultivate a positive attitude, such as being grateful and joyful, even though it's hard. The key is to hang around positive people and surround yourself with people who have a positive outlook on life, says Scheper. This can help you adopt a more positive attitude yourself. Positivity works like a ma-- it attracts and sticks to the minds and souls of people nearby.

Scheper recently created a website ( ) and a YouTube Channel (ImproveTube.TV) to spread the message of positivity. These two sites contain hundreds of short, but powerful, video "shorts" and "reels" focusing on improvement and positivity. "I am just a conduit, the pathway for people to listen to what icons and legends say about self-improvement. Hearing from successful people like Tony Robbins, Kobe Bryant, John Wooden, Teddy Roosevelt, Tommy Lasorda and Maya Angelou is inspiring and fun to listen to." According to Scheper, "To improve daily, you need to be in a Zone, the Improvement Zone. That's why the websites all reference different zones of improvement and positivity and strategies and mindset tips." Corporations and schools and consumers all benefit from this positive content.

Having a positive attitude is a choice. It's not always easy, but it's worth it. When you have a positive attitude, you'll be happier, healthier, and more successful in all areas of your life, according to Scheper. However, Scheper does warn people, in a tongue & cheek manner, what Herm Albright once taught him about how being positive might annoy a few people who are not having a good day. Albright is quoted in Scheper's book ( ) with funny quote: "A positive attitude may not solve all your problems, but it will annoy enough people to make it worth the effort." Scheper knows his math and believes that 98 out of 100 will relish positivity, and only 2 out of 100 will be annoyed by it, but go out today do what Dionne Warwick always sang, and "keep on smiling, and shining" -- with a positive attitude.

For more information about being positive and focusing on self-improvement daily, please contact Paul Scheper, President of Loangevity Mortgage, and author of The Psychology of Self-Improvement, at 800.662.6784 or PaulScheperor

Paul Scheper

800-662-6784

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok