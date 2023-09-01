Lynch Carpenter Investigates Alogent Data Breach

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Alogent related to this data breach. If you are a customer of Huntington Bank who has had a check processed by Alogent, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Alogent that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at , or fill out our contact form at .

