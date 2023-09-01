Patriotic Powerhouse Natasha Owens Comes Out Shooting With New Single And Video“2Nd Protects The First”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Natasha Owens, "American Patriot" (Radiate Music)
Natasha Owens
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- After starting the trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts with her #1 smash hit,“Trump Won ,” conservative powerhouse Natasha Owens has just released her latest single,“2nd Protects the First ,” produced by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner, Ian Eskelin for Radiate Music.
Filmed in Texas, the explosive video from award-winning director Lucas Baiano features gold medalist world champion shooter Dania Vizzi, an M1151 Humvee and military grade firepower at the center of the action.
Watch the“2nd Protects the First” music video here:
Despite losing her father to a gun in 2010, Natasha remains a staunch advocate of the 2nd Amendment as well as gun safety. Her father died suddenly while cleaning his guns when his Glock misfired, placing a bullet in his chest. Natasha is quick to point out that it was his fault, not the gun.
"We don't have a gun problem,” says Natasha. "We have a heart issue. We have a mental health issue.”
Adds Natasha: "The Constitution is rooted in eternal truths and is more applicable today than ever before,” says Natasha. "Our founding fathers' biggest fear was government coming after the people to take away their freedoms. We have the second amendment to help protectfrom a tyrannical government. The only thing securing our freedom to go to church, to be able to speak freely, the freedom to gather and the right to petition our government is our 2nd amendment. Our guns secure our freedom and we should never give them up."
Owen's latest studio album, AMERICAN PATRIOT , is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such her latest single“America First,” "Stand for Life,” and“The Star Spangled Banner.” Her smash hit single“Trump Won," became a viral hit earlier this year amassing over 70 million social media impressions despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release in March, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. Former President Donald J. Trump even posted about the single at TruthSocial.
The unapologetic patriot made headlines with digital billboards promoting the album release“flying over enemy territory” in New York City's Times Square, and she has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit including main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero's Honor Festival, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Black-Tie Gala, Cotton Belt Festival and a concert performance for President Trump at the America First concert event at Mar A Lago. She's had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America's Voice, HLN, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, among others.
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music's most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards.
