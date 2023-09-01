Amateur Researcher Uncovers The Zodiac's Profound Connection To Seasonal Breeding And Human Gestation

Symbols on the Zodiac represent common seasonal breeders of the Fertile Crescent, like horses, lizards, sheep, goats, and cattle, and their peak mating times.

