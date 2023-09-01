Stocks In Play

9/1/2023 - 11:35 AM EST - Paramount Resources Ltd. : Announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per common share that will be payable on September 29, to shareholders of record on September 15. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares T.POU are trading up $0.73 at $32.03.

