(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Traders Bet on Fed Hold, Indexes Jump
Stocks rose Friday as traders bet an increase in the U.S. unemployment rate could keep the Federal Reserve from tightening policy.
The 30-stock index regained 191.76 points to begin Friday and September at 34,913.67.
The S&P 500 index resurfaced 21.49 points to 4,529.15.
The NASDAQ index bounced 41.44 points to 14,076.41.
The latest U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year. Economists had expected it to remain at 3.5%.
In another sign of a slowing economy and easing pricing pressures, average hourly earnings increased 4.29% on a year-over-year basis, less than the 4.4% increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.
August payrolls grew at a faster-than-expected pace, with 187,000 being added. However, job numbers first reported for June and July were revised down by a combined 110,000.
Investors also pored over fresh earnings reports. Database software maker MongoDB tallied 7% and Dell Technologies advanced 19%, on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica added 1.9% after crushing Wall Street's estimates.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, raising yields to 4.15% from Thursday's 4.10%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices climbed $1.50 to $85.13 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid 40 cents to $1,965.60 U.S. an ounce.
