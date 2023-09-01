Government Allocates ₴1.5 Billion To Regions To Equip Shelters In Schools - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, the government has allocated UAH 1.5 billion to the regions to equip shelters in schools.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Starting today, 10.5 thousand schools will open their doors. More than six and a half thousand will work in the usual format, and almost four thousand will work in a mixed format. Another two and a half thousand schools will continue to work remotely. Almost four million pupils will go to school," Shmyhal said.
According to him, the safety of children has been and remains the number one priority.
" For this purpose, in 2023, the government allocated UAH 1.5 billion to the regions to equip shelters in schools. As of now, almost 84% of schools have shelters and bomb shelters. No offline learning is possible if there is no reliable shelter," Shmyhal emphasized.
As reported, the school year started in the subway in Kharkiv.
