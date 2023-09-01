Syrsky Shows How Uaf Destroys Russian Tank Near Soledar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showed how the soldiers of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi finished off a Russian tank near Soledar, in the Donetsk region, which first blew up on its own mine.
Syrsky posted the video on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Near Soledar, the invaders' tank tried to move to a firing position. But it did not have time to fight - first it exploded on its own mine, and then it was finished off with an accurate shot by the gunners of the 2S3 'Acacia' self-propelled artillery system from the 30th Brigade," the message says. Read also: Russian air defence struggling with detecting, destroy ing OWA-UAVs – UK intel
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 263,490 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to September 1, 2023.
