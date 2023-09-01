Syrsky Shows How Uaf Destroys Russian Tank Near Soledar



Syrsky posted the video on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Near Soledar, the invaders' tank tried to move to a firing position. But it did not have time to fight - first it exploded on its own mine, and then it was finished off with an accurate shot by the gunners of the 2S3 'Acacia' self-propelled artillery system from the 30th Brigade," the message says.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 263,490 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to September 1, 2023.