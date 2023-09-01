Russians Seriously Plotted To Physically Eliminate Zelensky Several Times - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov , said this in an interview with journalist Nataliya Moseichuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Several times they seriously prepared certain operations. Very seriously, carefully planned, preparatory measures were carried out. And in the end, you see that the Ukrainian agencies work quite efficiently, because this never happened," Budanov said.

As reported, in March 2022, the Presidential Office noted that President Zelensky had already survived more than 10 attempts on his life.