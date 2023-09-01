U.S. Notes Significant Progress By Ukraine's Army In Zaporizhzhia Region

Over the past 72 hours, Washington has noted the noticeable progress made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the southern offensive line, including in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as some success achieved in relation to the second line of Russian defenses, Kirby said.

This does not mean, Kirby added, that Ukraine's forces do not realize that they have a tough fight ahead when they try to advance further south, or that Russia may launch countermeasures.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, said in an interview with Reuters that the number of drone strikes on Russian territory will further increase, and that the latest such attacks have shown that hostilities are gradually being transferred to Russian soil.