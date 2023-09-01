Enemy Hits Nikopol Twice: Woman Injured, 15 Houses Damaged

"Today, the enemy shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery twice. Fifteen private houses were damaged. Emergency workers rescued an 81-year-old woman from one of them. She was given help and will be treated on an outpatient basis," Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Telegram .

It is noted that 11 outbuildings, cars, 15 solar panels, power lines, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

According to updated information, 3 houses were destroyed and more than 450 families were left without electricity due to broken power lines as a result of the morning shelling of Velykomykhaylivka community in Synelnykove district.

No casualties were reported.