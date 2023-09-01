Enemy Hits Nikopol Twice: Woman Injured, 15 Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery twice today. Fifteen houses were damaged, an 81-year-old woman was injured.
"Today, the enemy shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery twice. Fifteen private houses were damaged. Emergency workers rescued an 81-year-old woman from one of them. She was given help and will be treated on an outpatient basis," Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Telegram .
It is noted that 11 outbuildings, cars, 15 solar panels, power lines, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
According to updated information, 3 houses were destroyed and more than 450 families were left without electricity due to broken power lines as a result of the morning shelling of Velykomykhaylivka community in Synelnykove district.
No casualties were reported.
MENAFN01092023000193011044ID1106997101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.