Uzbekistan Airways Expands Its Air Fleet


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. Uzbekistan Airways procured an additional Czech turboprop LET L-410 aircraft, Trend reports.

The turboprop aircraft LET L-410 has 19 passenger seats and is distinguished by its reliability, safety, and ability to operate in extreme climatic conditions.

Currently, Uzbekistan's airpark has two LET L-410 aircraft from the Czech company LET Aircraft Industries. The aircraft are to start operating flights to such cities as Zaamin, Zarafshan, Shakhrisabz, and Sokh. Moreover, these aircraft will also be used on short domestic routes.

The aviation sector in Uzbekistan is developing rapidly. Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has set specific tasks to increase domestic flights in the next few years. Uzbekistan Airways operated 3,077 flights only to domestic destinations in the first half of last year; more than 3,200 flights were operated over the same period in 2023, which clearly shows the development of domestic tourism in the country.

