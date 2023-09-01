Uzbekistan Airways Expands Its Air Fleet

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. Uzbekistan
Airways procured an additional Czech turboprop LET L-410 aircraft,
Trend reports.
The turboprop aircraft LET L-410 has 19 passenger seats and is
distinguished by its reliability, safety, and ability to operate in
extreme climatic conditions.
Currently, Uzbekistan's airpark has two LET L-410 aircraft from
the Czech company LET Aircraft Industries. The aircraft are to
start operating flights to such cities as Zaamin, Zarafshan,
Shakhrisabz, and Sokh. Moreover, these aircraft will also be used
on short domestic routes.
The aviation sector in Uzbekistan is developing rapidly.
Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has set specific tasks to
increase domestic flights in the next few years. Uzbekistan Airways
operated 3,077 flights only to domestic destinations in the first
half of last year; more than 3,200 flights were operated over the
same period in 2023, which clearly shows the development of
domestic tourism in the country.
