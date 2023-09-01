Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:05 GMT

Iran Maintains Positive Outlook For Resolution Of Arash Gas Field Dispute With Saudi Arabia, Kuwait


9/1/2023 3:09:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A senior advisor to Iran's foreign minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, expressed a strong sense of optimism regarding the peaceful resolution of the Arash gas field dispute with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Trend reports.

In an interview with Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Khaji emphasized that Tehran holds a positive outlook on resolving this matter amicably. He underscored that Iran's borders with Saudi Arabia are well-defined, and there are no contentions in that regard.

He also acknowledged the historical contentiousness of demarcating the border shared by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, yet he regarded it as a manageable issue. He emphasized that the dispute has the potential to be resolved through goodwill and diplomatic efforts.

Positioned at the maritime junction between Iran and Kuwait, the Arash gas field is a shared resource among Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. It was discovered in 1967. It began production in 2013 and produces natural gas and condensates.

MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106997098

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search