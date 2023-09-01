Iran Maintains Positive Outlook For Resolution Of Arash Gas Field Dispute With Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A senior advisor
to Iran's foreign minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, expressed a strong
sense of optimism regarding the peaceful resolution of the Arash
gas field dispute with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Trend reports.
In an interview with Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Khaji emphasized that
Tehran holds a positive outlook on resolving this matter amicably.
He underscored that Iran's borders with Saudi Arabia are
well-defined, and there are no contentions in that regard.
He also acknowledged the historical contentiousness of
demarcating the border shared by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait,
yet he regarded it as a manageable issue. He emphasized that the
dispute has the potential to be resolved through goodwill and
diplomatic efforts.
Positioned at the maritime junction between Iran and Kuwait, the
Arash gas field is a shared resource among Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi
Arabia. It was discovered in 1967. It began production in 2013 and
produces natural gas and condensates.
