Iran Maintains Positive Outlook For Resolution Of Arash Gas Field Dispute With Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

In an interview with Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Khaji emphasized that Tehran holds a positive outlook on resolving this matter amicably. He underscored that Iran's borders with Saudi Arabia are well-defined, and there are no contentions in that regard.

He also acknowledged the historical contentiousness of demarcating the border shared by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, yet he regarded it as a manageable issue. He emphasized that the dispute has the potential to be resolved through goodwill and diplomatic efforts.

Positioned at the maritime junction between Iran and Kuwait, the Arash gas field is a shared resource among Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. It was discovered in 1967. It began production in 2013 and produces natural gas and condensates.