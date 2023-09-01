Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:05 GMT

Names Of Armenian Servicemen Died On Azerbaijani Border Revealed


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Armenia has publicized the names of its servicemen liquidated on the border with Azerbaijan in response to Armenian provocations, Trend reports.

The Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Armenian Army servicemen Andranik Arshakovich Antonyan, Arsen Aleksandrovich Mkrtichyan, Vachagan Saroyevich Vardanyan and Narek Karenovich Pogosyan were liquidated.

The condition of one wounded serviceman is assessed as medium severity.

In the morning of September 1, units of the Armenian armed forces deployed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region used an attack UAV on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the territory of the Kalbajar region. As a result, three Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.

