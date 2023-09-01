Names Of Armenian Servicemen Died On Azerbaijani Border Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Armenia has
publicized the names of its servicemen liquidated on the border
with Azerbaijan in response to Armenian provocations, Trend reports.
The Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Armenian Army
servicemen Andranik Arshakovich Antonyan, Arsen Aleksandrovich
Mkrtichyan, Vachagan Saroyevich Vardanyan and Narek Karenovich
Pogosyan were liquidated.
The condition of one wounded serviceman is assessed as medium
severity.
In the morning of September 1, units of the Armenian armed
forces deployed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region used
an attack UAV on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in
the territory of the Kalbajar region. As a result, three
Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.
