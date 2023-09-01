Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:05 GMT

First Vp Of Azerbaijan Airlines To Act As Interim President


9/1/2023 3:09:19 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. First vice-president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Samir Rzayev will temporarily act as president of AZAL, Trend reports.

According to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Jahangir Asgarov was dismissed from the post of AZAL president.

