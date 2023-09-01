World Community Must Impel Armenia To Stop Its Provocations - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Western
Azerbaijan Community has appealed to the international community
following the injury of four Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of
shelling of the Azerbaijani army's positions in the Kalbajar
district by the Armenian armed forces from the direction of Zod
village of the Goycha region on September 1, 2023, Trend reports.
The Western Azerbaijan Community has vehemently condemned this
provocation by Armenia and called upon the Armenian government to
immediately cease these hostile actions.
"Commitment to this reprehensible provocation by Armenia from
the Goycha region increases the sensitivity of the issue for the
Western Azerbaijan Community. The Goycha region, including Zod
village, was an area where Azerbaijanis used to live compactly,"
the appeal said. "The Armenian government, like other regions in
Armenia, subjected the Azerbaijani population of the Goycha region
to ethnic cleansing, destroying their mosques, cemeteries, and
cultural monuments."
"The Zod Pass, where Armenia is conducting the sabotages, is the
very place where a substantial number of Azerbaijani civilians
perished while fleeing Armenia's persecution and violence during
the harsh winter months," the appeal noted. "Despite numercalls
from our community for peace and reconciliation, the Armenian
government refuses to permit Azerbaijanis to return to their
homeland."
"The Western Azerbaijan Community urges the international
community to exert pressure on Armenia to halt its military
provocations and enable the ethnically cleansed Azerbaijanis to
return peacefully to their homes in safety and with dignity," the
appeal added.
On the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces
stationed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region of
Armenia, using combat drones, launched an attack on the positions
of the Azerbaijani army in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.
As a result of shelling by units of the Armenian armed forces
from positions in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region,
Azerbaijani army serviceman Mahammad Taghiyev was wounded.
Consequently, three more servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were
wounded.
In response to the provocation, four servicemen of the Armenian
armed forces were killed and one was wounded.
