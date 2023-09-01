Saturday, 02 September 2023 02:05 GMT

Negotiations To Bring Food To Armenians In Khankendi From Azerbaijan Fail


9/1/2023 3:09:18 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 1. Today's negotiations on delivery of food cargo from Baku to Khankendi failed, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.

Will be updated

