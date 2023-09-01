Negotiations To Bring Food To Armenians In Khankendi From Azerbaijan Fail

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 1. Today's
negotiations on delivery of food cargo from Baku to Khankendi
failed, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.
Will be updated
