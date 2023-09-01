China, Imf Pledge Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday pledged to further strengthen cooperation, as they held talks in Beijing, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
"China is willing to deepen cooperation with the IMF and support the IMF in continuing to play a significant role in global governance," Li said, voicing hope that the IMF's 16th general quota review will achieve meaningful outcomes.
He also expressed hope that the IMF will stand against protectionism and any form of decoupling and chain-breaking, protect economic globalization and free trade, maintain the stable and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains, and improve the representation, voice and influence of emerging markets and developing countries in international affairs.
"China will continue to support the IMF in playing its role in debt issues, and hopes that all parties will meet each other halfway and support developing countries with concrete actions," Li was quoted as saying.
With China contributing one third of the world's economic growth, Georgieva said the IMF appreciates the solid efforts taken by China to promote economic growth, and values China's leading role in helping the vulnerable as well as low- and middle-income countries develop and realizing global economic growth, according to the report.
The IMF is willing to further cooperate with China, said Georgieva. She also called on all parties to keep global supply chains steady and smooth to prevent fragmentation risks, saying that the IMF will work to achieve positive outcomes in the general quota review. (end)
