Iran Fm: Iran Has No Intention Of Interfering With Lebanese Political Decisions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Friday that Iran has no intention in interfering and influencing the decisions taken by Lebanese political leaders.
In a press conference at the end of his visit to Beirut, Abdollahian stated that the bilateral relations are historic and strategic, stressing that Iran is closely following the current developments in Lebanon and continue support fpr the axis of resistance, to preserve the Lebanese national interest, in facing Israel.
He affirmed that Iran did not interfere in the Lebanon's internal affairs and that they refuse any external interference that would affect decisions taken by Lebanese political leaders, as these interventions will only make the situation more complicated.
Abdollahian pointed out to Iran's readiness to send immediate assistance to help build Electrical Power Stations of a 2000 megawatts capacity, if the Lebanese government requests it.
Abdollahian had held discussions on the second day of his visit to Lebanon with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and with the Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou habib. (end)
