Official In Charge Of Beautifying Kuwait Suspended After Trees' Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- A senior official at the agricultural authority has been suspended and referred to inquiries over noticeable perish of trees and plants along Kuwait's streets and at public parks.
Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad issued the decision to suspend a director serving at the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fisheries. He would be also interrogated over the deteriorating deaths of the beautification trees and plants.
The authority said in a statement to KUNA on Friday that the suspended official would be questioned over the period he had served as the deputy director for the sectors.
He is accused of negligence and failure to follow up on the beautification plants contracts, according to report prepared by a panel tasked with examining such projects.
Moreover, the panel report mentioned suspected work slack, manipulation with public funds, irregularities in performing the duties as mentioned in the reports by the Audit Bureau and the Government Follow-up Appararegarding these contracts.
Furthermore, the panel report mentioned inaccuracy in preparing tenders' documents under his jurisdictions and unjustified extension of the contracts' mandates. (end)
